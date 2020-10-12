National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NSA stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 380.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.