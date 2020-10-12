NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking and financial services, which have somewhat offsets the adverse impact of coronavirus. Moreover, the acquisition of D3 Technology is likely to drive the top-line. Besides, in Digital First Restaurant, the company continued to see traction in Aloha Essentials. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance as it is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic, which is discouraging. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis also remain a headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

NCR traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 120.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NCR by 49.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

