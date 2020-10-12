Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003922 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $2.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021384 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020374 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014819 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,982,416 coins and its circulating supply is 16,481,880 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

