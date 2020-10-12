Needham & Company LLC Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $255.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

