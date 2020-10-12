Needham & Company LLC Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $47.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.
MRVL stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
