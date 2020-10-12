Needham & Company LLC Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $47.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

MRVL stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

