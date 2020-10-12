Needham & Company LLC Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $70.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.
GDOT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $63.34. 472,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Green Dot by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
