Needham & Company LLC Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $70.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.

GDOT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $63.34. 472,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Green Dot by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

