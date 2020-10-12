Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,829. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $147.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

