Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NIU. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.70.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

