Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

