NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.40 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

