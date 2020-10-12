Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 345,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,081. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.