NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NTAP opened at $45.87 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in NetApp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 10,994.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NetApp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

