Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $570.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $570.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.44. 4,781,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.79. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.03 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,795 shares of company stock worth $101,673,310. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

