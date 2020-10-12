NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $268,125.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

