Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $104.42. 668,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,907. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $13,076,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.