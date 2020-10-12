Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 668,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

