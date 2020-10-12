New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 6,515,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,610. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74.
About New Gold
