New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 6,515,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,610. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74.

Get New Gold alerts:

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.