New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

