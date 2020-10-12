New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.35

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.