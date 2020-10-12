Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Down 7.3%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) shares dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,608,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,224,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 298.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 448,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 358,858 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.