NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEWT. TheStreet raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.75 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

