NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

