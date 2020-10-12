NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextDecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

