NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 206,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $921.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 189,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 96,730 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

