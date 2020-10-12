Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.50 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance. Nexus has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $48,693.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

