Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nikola from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NKLA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980,312. Nikola has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $40,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

