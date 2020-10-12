Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

