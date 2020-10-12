NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) vs. Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Financial Survey

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83

NMI has a consensus target price of $25.96, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.27 -$216.00 million N/A N/A NMI $378.77 million 5.13 $171.96 million $2.62 8.74

NMI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% NMI 43.85% 18.33% 12.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

