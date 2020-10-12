Nord/LB Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

