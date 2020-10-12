Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $221.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.39. The stock had a trading volume of 730,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,841. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.