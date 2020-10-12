Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NFBK opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $54,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

