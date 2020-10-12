Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,449,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,631,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

