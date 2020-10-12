Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 5.2%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 3,842,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,747,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.28.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

