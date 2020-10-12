Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $421,894.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,830.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,910. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 243.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

