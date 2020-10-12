NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.57.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

