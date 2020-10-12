Nuggets (NUG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 114.2% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

