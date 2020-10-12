NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.04 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NuVasive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.