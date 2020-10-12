NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $519.51.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.93 and its 200 day moving average is $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

