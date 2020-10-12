NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

