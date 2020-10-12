NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

