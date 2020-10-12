NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

