NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
