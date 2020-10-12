NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

