NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.
NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.
Shares of NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.