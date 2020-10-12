NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

