Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Down 14.1%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares fell 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 11,216,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,693,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 615.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

