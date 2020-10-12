ODEM Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. ODEM has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $56,094.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.83 or 0.04897878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.