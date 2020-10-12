Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of ODP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 397,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,237. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.