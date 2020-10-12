OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OFS opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OFS Capital by 523.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.