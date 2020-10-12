Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research cut Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.10.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,764 shares of company stock valued at $45,704,111. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $3,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Okta by 24.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Okta by 59.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.