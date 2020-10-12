Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,757 shares of company stock worth $56,263,332. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

