Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 866,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,529. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

